'Gaza op will continue until the job is done'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that the ongoing counter-terror operation in the Gaza Strip will continue until Israel has achieved its military goals in the Hamas-ruled enclave, regardless of international pressure to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas.

Speaking with reporters and foreign diplomats at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv Wednesday afternoon, Netanyahu said Israel has not set a time frame for completing its ‘Guardian of the Walls’ counter-terror operation in Gaza, emphasizing that the strikes would continue until Israel has achieved its military objectives.

“We’re not standing with a stopwatch,” said Netanyahu. “We want to stand by the goals of this operation.”

Flanked by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Netanyahu compared the current operation with previous military engagements in the Gaza Strip.

“Previous operations last for a long period, so we can’t set a time [for completing this] just yet.”

Ashkenazi contrasted Guardian of the Walls with previous rounds of fighting against Hamas.

“This round is different. Hamas initiated the current escalation in an attempt to dominate the agenda and to strengthen its position politically in the Palestinian Authority. The international community needs to make sure that the infrastructure and import of materials and money to the [Gaza Strip] go to the population of Gaza, and that Hamas doesn’t take advantage of this for its military goals.”