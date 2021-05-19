Toronto: Jews attacked by anti-Israel protesters

Jewish demonstrators were mobbed by anti-Israel protesters in Toronto over the weekend, with some of the Jewish counter-protesters being physically assaulted.

The incident occurred at Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday, when local Jews gathered in a counter-protest opposite a large anti-Israel demonstration.

Footage of the event shows a number of anti-Israel protesters harassing and even physically assaulting the counter-demonstrators.

Toronto police announced on Sunday that they had identified and arrested two of the assailants, charging them with assault.

"Everyone has the right to assemble peacefully and express themselves freely in Canada — but we cannot and will not tolerate antisemitism, Islamophobia, or hate of any kind," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.