KKL-JNF chair: 'Protecting Jews living near Gaza is of paramount importance'

The current Gaza operation, dubbed "Guardians of the Walls," has demonstrated the crucial need for bomb shelters, especially where construction is dated and unfit for Israel's modern security needs.

To help communities and residents living on the front lines in southern Israel and the Gaza Envelope (a term for the areas near Gaza - ed.), who are constantly exposed to rocket and mortar fire, KKL-JNF, in coordination with the Israeli Ministry of Defense, will be placing new portable bomb shelters in strategic locations and cities, so that residents are better protected and have accessible and immediate protection.

This move will be made possible with KKL-JNF’s worldwide organizations and with the help of Jewish and Israel-supporting communities from around the world, who are already showing their immense love and support as Israel fights to defend itself from terror attacks and constant barrages of rockets, fired from Gaza.

KKL-JNF will acquire approximately one hundred new, modern, portable bomb shelters, each capable of protecting dozens of citizens - in the hopes of saving as many Israeli lives as possible.

KKL-JNF Global Chairman, Avraham Duvdevani, said: "KKL-JNF considers it of paramount importance to help, assist, and protect the residents of the Gaza Envelope during these sorts of emergencies, as it is important during calmer days."

"KKL-JNF, through this acquisition - is taking part in the national effort, supporting farmers, agriculture workers and civilians of the Gaza Envelope and southern Israel, so that they are able to maintain their livelihood and stay safe."