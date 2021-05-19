Two youths arrested for vandalizing Dimona playground

Israel Police arrested two youths, ages 16 and 17, on suspicion of setting fire to a park in the city of Dimona.

The youths, residents of the the Bedouin settlements around the southern city of Dimona, are believed to have set the fire last week.

They are also suspected of damaging benches at the park and burning the park's sun cover and rubber floor.

According to the local news outlet DimoNews, the park is located in Dimona's Hashachar neighborhood. Photos obtained by the outlet showed graffiti in Arabic, as well as swastikas drawn on the park's sidewalk.

The suspects will be brought Wednesday to the Be'er Sheva Magistrates Court for extensions of their arrests.

Last week, police arrested 55 Bedouin Arabs suspected of hurling rocks, attacking police officers, and disturbing order in Bedouin settlements in the Negev and on nearby highways.