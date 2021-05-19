CNN drops anti-Semitic contributor who praised Hitler

CNN has dropped a contributor after he tweeted that the world “needs a Hitler”.

The media giant cut ties with Adeel Raja, a Pakistani journalist who worked as a freelance contributor with CNN, shortly after he tweeted this Sunday that “The world today needs a Hitler”.

A CNN spokesman downplayed Raja’s work with the company, and told the Washington Examiner that CNN would no longer use Raja as a freelance reporter.

"Adeel Raja has never been a CNN employee. As a freelancer, his reporting contributed to some newsgathering efforts from Islamabad," CNN spokesman Matt Dornic said. "However, in light of these abhorrent statements, he will not be working with CNN again in any capacity.”

A day later, Raja, confirmed that CNN cut ties with him over his recent tweet, adding that he was satisfied that he lost his job while ‘contributing’ to “the Palestinian cause”.

“Glad a single tweet contributed to the #Palestine cause and brought it to limelight with me loosing my job and the West’s claim of Freedom of expression and human rights!”

While Raja’s tweet on Sunday led CNN to drop him as a contributor, the Pakistani journalist has a long history of anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi comments.

Just a day before the tweet which led to his removal from CNN, Raja tweeted: "What the Jews are doing in Palestine is similar to what Indian Hindus are doing in Occupied Kashmir. Same tactics."

In July 2014, Raja tweeted “Hail Hitler!”, and “The only reason I am supporting Germany in the finals is – Hitler was a German and he did good with those jews!”