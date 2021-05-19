Hamas: No breakthrough on ceasefire with Israel

Egyptian reports claimed Tuesday that a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terror group would begin Thursday.

According to Arab reports, the US and Egypt succeeded over the past two days to ensure the implementation of one of the key demands: a drop in fighting until an agreement is made.

According to Israel Hayom, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum denied the reports, saying: "So far, there has been no breakthrough at all in talks for calm."

At the same time, a diplomatic source said Tuesday evening: "In contradiction to reports this evening, there are no agreements and no commitments on Israel's part."

Following the Arab reports, the sources discovered that each side insists that the other be first to cease firing. According to the report, Hamas agrees to a ceasefire beginning on Thursday - on condition that Israel end its attacks before then, and Israel has similar demands.

Among Israel's demands is that the rocket fire towards southern towns and military bases cease, Israel Hayom noted.

Throughout the operation, Israel has acted in retaliation and self-defense. The operation began after Hamas fired at Jerusalem following weeks of anti-Semitic attacks perpetrated by Arabs against Jewish civilians. In addition, while the IDF strikes only legitimate military targets and offers ample warning of attacks to the human shields used by Hamas, Hamas attacks are almost solely against civilian targets. Thus Israel ending its attacks first would leave Hamas firing at Israeli civilians, with no consequences.

Egyptian sources told Israel Hayom that the plan would be a mutual ceasefire, offering "quiet for quiet" and only then would talks about a long-term plan occur. The site emphasized that this is only a proposal, and as of now does not contain any real incentive to bring the sides to cease fighting.

Meanwhile, Western sources told Al-Quds Al-Arabi that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested that the US government allow him another two or three days to complete the operation in Gaza.