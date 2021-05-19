Weekly Tanya video\lecture: The Epistle on Repentance

Chapter 1, Class 1

Likkutei Amarim (“A Compilation of Teachings”)

Part three - entitled Iggeret Ha’Teshuvah - The Epistle on Repentance.

It has been taught in a Baraita at the end of Tractate Yoma:1 There are three types of atonement, varying according to the different categories of transgression, and repentance [necessarily] accompanies each of them.

If one failed to fulfill a positive commandment and repented, he is forgiven forthwith.

If one violated a prohibitive commandment and repented, his repentance is tentative, and Yom Kippur atones.

In this instance, repentance alone does not suffice to secure complete forgiveness; it only guarantees that he will not be punished until the arrival of Yom Kippur, at which time he is completely forgiven.

