Israel's presidential race heating up

Israel Prize laureate Miriam Peretz, who has decided to run for the presidency, will announce on Wednesday whether she has obtained the ten signatures needed to submit her candidacy.

Famous Israeli singer Yehoram Gaon and former Knesset member Yehuda Glick are also contemplating running should they gather the required number of signatures from Knesset members.

The chairman of the Jewish Agency, Isaac Herzog, is considered the candidate with the best chances of winning and he has already gathered the list of ten signatures of Knesset members required in order to submit his official candidacy.

Other candidates for the presidency including Professor Shimon Sheetrit, Michael Bar-Zohar and Yosef Abramovich. As far as is known, none of them have gathered the ten signatures needed to apply.

In recent days, there have been increasing reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering supporting Gaon in the presidential election, but the Likud faction as well as the New Hope faction have decided to grant their Knesset members freedom of vote.

Yamina and the Religious Zionist parties are split in their support between Peretz and Herzog. The haredi parties will likely support Herzog.