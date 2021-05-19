Watch: Biden threatens to 'run over' journalist after question on Israel

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday joked about running over a journalist with a vehicle when she sought to ask him a question about the situation between Israel and Gaza.

Biden, who was touring the Ford plant in Michigan, was test-driving the Ford F-150 Lightning when he drove by a group of pool reporters, many of whom asked him about how he liked the truck that he was driving.

One reporter, however, was heard asking about the ongoing Middle East crisis.

"Mr. President, can I ask you a quick question on Israel before you drive away since it’s so important?" she asked, to which the President replied, "No, you can’t. Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it."

Biden then added, "I’m only teasing," before driving off.