Eden Alene brings Israel to Eurovision 2021

After a successful performance at the first Eurovision semi-finals, Israeli singer Eden Alene qualified tonight (Tuesday) for the Eurovision 2021 finals with her song - Set me Free.



Eurovision 2021 will take place this coming Saturday night in Rotterdam.

"I am very happy and excited", Alene said, "I want to thank you all for your support during such a sensitive and complex period for our country. I am happy to bring pride to Israel, to stand on the international stage with the Israeli flag - this is the real achievement for me".



At the end of her own performance, Alene thanked the audience in Hebrew, Arabic and Amharic: "Thank you, Shukran."



This is the sixth time in a row that Israel will be taking part in the Eurovision finals.