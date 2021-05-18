IDF attacks Hamas missile launcher placed in a school

An IDF aircraft attacked a Hamas terrorist cell in Shejaiya in Gaza immediately after the cell fired missiles into Israeli territory. The rocket launching station was also destroyed.

"The position is located inside a school, which proves once again how the terrorist organization Hamas deliberately places its military assets in the heart of the civilian population," the IDF said.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad have launched over 3,000 rockets at Israel since last Monday. According to Magen David Adom, 12 people have been killed by the rockets and 134 injured.