Netanyahu: We set Hamas back by many years

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a situational assessment in the Southern Command with Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

He then visited the Air Force base and received a snapshot and operational overview from the Air Force commander and the 107th Squadron commander at the base. In the review, Prime Minister Netanyahu was presented with data on the attacks and actions carried out by the Air Force on the various terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

At the end of the tour, Netanyahu said, "I am here at the Air Force base in Hatzerim, earlier at the Southern Command headquarters in Be'er Sheva. I received reviews of our many attacks against Hamas and Islamic Jihad, they received blows they did not expect. I have no doubt we set them back many years "

"I conduct situational assessments and we make decisions. We will continue as necessary to restore peace to all Israeli citizens," he added.

"I'm sure all our enemies around us see what price we're charging for their aggression against us, and I'm sure they'll learn the lesson too," he added.