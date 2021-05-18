Sa'ar rejects offer of presidency

New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar has received an offer to be the right-wing bloc's candidate for President of Israel in recent days, Arutz Sheva has learned.

According to the proposal passed to Saar, in exchange for his election as president, some members of his faction were supposed to "return home" to the right-wing camp, but Sa'ar vehemently refused the offer.

Earlier, it was reported that Sa'ar said in closed-door talks that he was considering forming a rotation government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Sa'ar serving as prime minister first.

Contacts between Sa'ar and Netanyahu are taking place through intermediaries and not directly, and the pace has accelerated after Naftali Bennett announced that he was withdrawing from efforts to form a 'change' government and resuming negotiations with Netanyahu.

Sa'ar has until now refused to even consider sitting in a government in which Netanyahu would be prime minister. "I will fulfill my commitment to the electorate. I will not join the Netanyahu-led government or support it," he said on March 31. "The continued tenure of Netanyahu, who prefers his personal good to the good of the state, harms Israel."