

Gantz thanks Austin for US support of Israel's right to self-defense US Defense Secretary speaks to Israeli Defense Minister as Israel continues to be bombarded by Hamas rockets. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Ariel Hermoni / IMoD Gantz on call with Austin Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin today (Tuesday). Gantz expressed his appreciation to the defense secretary for the American administration’s support of Israel’s right to self-defense and thanked him for the condolences conveyed to Israeli families who have lost loved ones to Hamas’ rocket fire.



Gantz told Austin that Hamas is continuing to fire on its civilian population, among other aggressions. He detailed the significant military objectives that have been achieved over the past few days and stated that the IDF’s military campaign will continue to the end of achieving long-term quiet. Gantz added that Israel will continue to act responsibly, both in terms of its security and foreign policy.



