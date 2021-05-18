Blinken: Israel gave us intel on Hamas use of media building

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated Tuesday that Israel had provided the US with intelligence showing the media building which was destroyed in Gaza on Saturday was used by the Hamas terrorist organization for military purposes.

The Associated Press, Al Jazeera, and several other media organizations operated out of the building, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike following a warning to evacuate the building.

"We have received some further information through intelligence channels," Blinken said, adding that the nature of the material is "not something I can comment on."

Yesterday, Blinken said that he had not seen the evidence Israel said it supplied the US regarding its airstrike on the building.

"I have not seen any information provided. And again, to the extent that it is based on intelligence, that would have been shared with other colleagues and I’ll leave that to them to assess," he said.