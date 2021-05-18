After lull in attacks, sirens sound as rocket fire resumes

Home in Ashdod hit by rocket, May 17th 2021

Terrorists in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip launched three rockets at southern Israel Tuesday afternoon, ending a six-hour lull in the fighting which began last Monday.

The rockets were launched towards the town of Ofakim and the Merhavim Regional Council in southwestern Israel, and were intercepted and destroyed by missiles launched from Israel’s Iron Dome defense network. No damage or injuries were reported.

IDF forces eliminated a terrorist cell in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis Tuesday.

According to an army spokesperson, the Hamas cell was armed with anti-tank missiles.

In addition, the IDF said that it struck the homes of 12 senior Hamas terrorist leaders.

Three other terrorist homes, which were also used for military purposes, were also struck.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF announced that since the beginning of Operation Guardian of the Walls, it has eliminated roughly 160 terrorists in Gaza.

Of those, 120 were affiliated with Hamas, and another 40 with Islamic Jihad.

The IDF also said that it destroyed 9.4 miles (15 kilometers) of terror tunnels built by Hamas in its massive “metro” tunnel network.

“Overnight, we destroyed about 15 kilometers of the fourth section of the Hamas ‘metro’, though we still have a great deal of work left in the tunnels in Khan Yunis and Rafiah.”

Sixty Israel Air Force aircraft pummeled terrorist targets in the southern Gaza Strip overnight, destroying 65 rocket launchers in Khan Yunis. The launchers, an IDF spokesperson said, were capable of launching between six to nine rockets at a time.