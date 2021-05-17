Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi thanks U.S. for 'unwavering support'

Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said he spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in which he thanked him for condemning Hamas' rocket attacks on Israel and offering unwavering support for Israel's right to defend itself. Ashkenazi also said he thanked Blinken for his country's support at the UN Security Council.

Ashkenazi said he told Blinken Israel would continue to strike Hamas until peace is restored and urged the entire international community to condemn Hamas for using civilians as human shields and operating from within homes and hospitals in Gaza to attack citizens of Israel.

"I thanked our close ally, the U.S., for its continued support," he wrote.