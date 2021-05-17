250 rockets fired at Israel over Shavuot holiday

The Hamas and Islamic Jihad rocket barrages against Israel continued over the Shavuot holiday, with 250 rockets fired at southern Israel Monday,

A house in Ashdod suffered a direct hit from a rocket.

The Iron Dome system. intercepted 90% of the rockets which were aimed at populated areas. About 25 of the rockets fell in the Gaza Strip. The IDF carried out 200 attacks in the Gaza Strip over the course of the day.

Magen David Adom provided treatment to 12 people who suffered light injuries from the rocket attacks.

Four people were injured by glass or shrapnel, and eight were injured on their way to a protected area during the Red Alert siren. Nine people were treated for anxiety.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held security consultations in the Kirya in Tel Aviv with the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff, the head of the National Security Council), the head of the Shin Bet, the head of the Mossad and the top security officials.