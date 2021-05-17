Britain: Four men arrested over threats of anti-Semitic abuse

British police on Sunday arrested four men over a viral video showing a group shouting anti-Semitic abuse from moving vehicles, i24NEWS reported.

The video posted online earlier on Sunday showed a convoy of cars bearing Palestinian Arab flags driving through a Jewish community in north London and broadcasting rape threats against Jewish women and other anti-Semitic messages from a megaphone.

A statement from Scotland Yard read: "Officers investigating a video which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from a car in north London have made four arrests.

"Enquiries were carried out and officers traced a car to the A40 in Hillingdon. The police helicopter was deployed and officers stopped the car at approximately 18:30hrs.

"Four men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences. They were taken into custody at a west London police station where they remain."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson blasted the incident.

"There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society. Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain's Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today," he tweeted.

There has been an increase in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in Britain in recent years. In February, a report on anti-Semitism in Britain found that the number of anti-Semitic incidents recorded in Britain has fallen from record levels but still remains high.

The Community Security Trust (CST), which advises Britain’s Jews on security matters, said there had been 1,668 incidents in 2020, a fall of 8% from the previous year which had been the highest on record.

Despite the decrease, however, the CST said it was still the third-highest number they had reported since the data was first collected in 1984.

In 2019, the number increased for the fourth consecutive year, reaching a record tally of 1,805 cases.

Overall, the increase over 2018 was of 7%, but the category of assault increased by 27% to 157 incidents.

