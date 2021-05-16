Erdan to Security Council: Hamas’ attack on Israel was premeditated

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations Gilad Erdan said Sunday that Hamas’ massive attack on Israel was premeditated, sparked by internal Palestinian political unrest and that Israel had a legitimate right to defend itself.

Ambassador Erdan spoke at a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council that was called to discuss Israel’s military operation, “Guardian of the Wall”, in Gaza.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the discussion, which was attended by the foreign ministers of China, Norway, Egypt, Jordan, and the Palestinian Authority, as well the United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas Greenfield.

Ambassador Erdan opened his speech with the story of 16-year-old Nadine Awad, an Arab citizen of Israel, who was murdered along with her father by a Hamas missile that landed on their home in the central Israeli town of Lod last Wednesday.

Holding up a photo of the young woman, Ambassador Erdan went on to describe, “Over the last week, millions of Israeli children, women and men, have been huddling in bomb shelters, while thousands of Hamas rockets landed all around them.”

“How would you respond, if an organization with a similar fanatic jihadist ideology as ISIS, was bombing Beijing or Moscow or Dublin and shutting down the airports of Paris or Oslo or London?” Ambassador Erdan asked the members of the council, calling on them to support Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself.

Ambassador Erdan told the council that the current assault on Israel “was completely premeditated by Hamas in order to gain political power. It was all a part of their vicious plan. While Hamas seeks the destruction of the State of Israel, it’s also vying to take power in the West Bank, and to replace the Palestinian Authority.”

“Hamas was frustrated last month when President Abbas postponed Palestinian elections, after not holding them for 15 years,” Ambassador Erdan continued. “It looked for another way to seize power. So, unfortunately, it chose to escalate tensions in Jerusalem as a pretext to start this war. Buying into Hamas’s political propaganda ploy to portray the massive, unprovoked rocket attacks as a result of the dispute in Sheikh Jarrah is not only wrong, it is dangerous.”

“There is never an excuse to indiscriminately fire rockets at civilians,” said Ambassador Erdan. “There is never a justification for terror. Do you really believe that this property dispute is what caused Hamas to launch this large-scale attack on the people of Israel?”

Ambassador Erdan also shared photographs of Palestinian extremists who used the Al-Aqsa Mosque to stockpile rocks and firebombs subsequently used in violent attacks against Jewish worshipers and against the Israeli police in Jerusalem.

“Using non-lethal means, our police were able to disperse the violent riots without a single fatality. I doubt whether there are many police forces anywhere in the world that could have achieved such an outcome. I want to emphasize: Israel deeply cherishes freedom of religion," he continued, holding another photograph showing thousands of Muslims praying at the mosque last week during the holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

The ambassador concluded his words by calling on members of the UN Security Council to make a choice: “You can create false moral equivalence - immoral equivalence - between the actions of a democracy that sanctifies life, and those of a terrorist organization that glorifies death, by calling for restraint on all sides, and failing to unequivocally condemn Hamas.”

Or, he said, “you can unequivocally condemn Hamas’s indiscriminate and unprovoked attacks, which threaten Israelis and Palestinians alike. You can choose to support Israel’s heroic efforts to defend itself and dismantle Hamas’s infrastructure of terror while doing everything to minimize the number of casualties on both sides.”

“Israel has already made its choice,” said Ambassador Erdan. “We will take all steps necessary to defend our people. Now the choice is yours. The world is watching."

Ambassador Erdan with photo of Nadine Awad No credit

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shavuot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)