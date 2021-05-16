Tragedy averted as IDF patrol opens friendly fire on Jewish vehicle carrying 5 kids

Kan News reported than an IDF patrol in the Jordan Valley accidentally opened fire on a Jewish family traveling towards the south of the country via Highway 90 yesterday (Saturday).

The family - including five children, one of them a year-and-a-half-aged girl, were met with a burning tire blocking the road and two PA licensed vehicles nearby. In a spur-of-the-moment decision, the driver decided to avoid the obstacle by swerving to the oncoming lane.

When soldiers saw the unfolding situation, they thought it was a trap being set by the Arabs and opened fire on the vehicle containing the Jewish family.

The mother of the family was lightly wounded in the incident.