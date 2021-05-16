Proof Iran gave Hamas suicide drones

As part of Hamas' promise of "surprises" and the use of new weapons in its current battle with Israel, the terrorist organization has released two videos showing for the first time its people using suicide drones against targets in Israel, Yisrael Hayom reported.

Hamas' propaganda videos boast that the drones, which are branded "Shihab", are the product of local development. The videos depict terrorists carrying the drones, preparing them for launch, launching them, and controlling them remotely.

However, despite Hamas' attempt to brand the drones as a domestically produced product, the logos which can be seen on the craft in the videos are for the 'Ababil' model, a type of drone which has been produced and used by Iran for the last decade and a hald.

It is unclear if Hamas received the drones whole or if Iran transferred the weapons in parts so that they had to be assembled in Gaza, Hezbollah received the same drones from iran and used them against Israel in the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have also been supplied with the same drones by Iran. Like Hamas, they have attempted to claim that the drones are domestically produced.