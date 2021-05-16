Smotrich on Temple Mount closure to Jews: You choose disgrace, get war

Bezalel Smotrich responded Sunday morning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to close the Temple Mount to Jews.

"Hello, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, what else needs to happen for you to understand that when you choose disgrace, you get a war ?!" MK Smotrich wrote on his Twitter account.

"I call on you to change your decision immediately and refuse to succumb to terrorism and violence," he added.

The closure of the Temple Mount to Jews follows the decision of the political echelon and Prime Minister Netanyahu, and was made without prior notice. The Jewish visitors, who thought that the end of the Muslim holiday that caused the mountain to close to the Jews last week would mean the site would reopen, were surprised this morning to discover the gate at the entrance to the Temple Mount closed to them.

Journalist and Temple Mount activist Arnon Segal wrote on his Twitter account: "Without any advance notice, without any explanation or even a tiny sign at the entrance, when even the Muslim holiday is over - the Temple Mount remains closed to Jews. The national humiliation begins here."