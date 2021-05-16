ADL: Anti-Semites take advantage of Gaza violence to attack Jews

Anti-Semites and extremists around the world, are taking advantage of the violence between Israel and the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Gaza Strip to attack and criticize Jews, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The ADL wrote: "White supremacists’ and other antisemites’ “support” for the Palestinians’ cause is not rooted in genuine concern for their plight, but rather in a desire to see the destruction of Israel. Extreme antisemitic and anti-Zionist content can be found across a wide variety of channels calling for the destruction of the Jewish state, including posts that state: “GAS THE KIKES RACE WAR NOW” and “ISRAEL ENDS TONIGHT.”"

Among the incidents the ADL noted over of the past week were the vandalism of a Kristallnacht memorial in Germany. Two synagogues were also attacked in Germany on the same day, Across Europe, anti-Israel protesters have gathered outside synagogues, sometime throwing rocks or causing other acts of vandalism to the synagogues.

In addition, protesters have targeted visibly Jewish institutions such as kosher restaurants and businesses owned by Jews, such as Chelsea football stadium, which is owned by Jewish business Roman Abramovich.

The ADL also noted the spread of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and dehumanization of Jews on social media, including by celebrities. In one case, Pakistani actress Veena Malik posted on her Twitter account the fake Hitler quote: "I would have killed all the Jews of the world...but I kept some to show the world why I killed them.”