Supporting Israel: "Both-sides-ism" is out of place

The massive attacks against Israel by the Islamist terrorist group Hamas are aimed specifically at the civilian population: The rockets hit residential areas, schools and kindergartens, not military facilities. The fact that the number of injured and killed is not even higher is only due to the effective missile defense of the Israeli army. It does not reduce the terror and suffering to which the Israeli civilian population is exposed, as a result of the rocket attacks.

The fact that German Foreign Minister Maas has called on 'both sides' to exercise moderation in view of this situation shows that Chancellor Angela Merkel's 2008 vow that 'Israel's security is not negotiable' means little. There can only be security for a country if it can protect itself against terrorism and put an end to ongoing attacks as quickly as possible.

We are shocked and angered by the reports of anti-Semitic riots and flag-burnings on German streets. This is the result of "Both-sides-ism" and a misguided immigration policy which puts Jewish life in Germany at risk. The German government must act immediately with the full force of the law, and show the door to anyone who comes here to spread anti-Semitism and campaign against Israel.

The German government must clearly stand behind Israel, and its efforts to protect its own people from terrorist attacks, as well as Jews in Germany. "Both-sides-ism" is out of place.

Jörg Meuthen is Co-Chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Also sent to Arutz Sheva:

Magyarország a leghatározottabban elítéli egyes palesztin terrorszervezetek Gázából elkövetett legújabb rakétatámadásait izraeli városok ellen. Teljes szolidaritásunkat fejezzük ki Izraellel és elismerjük az önvédelemhez való jogát. A civilek elleni értelmetlen erőszaknak azonnal véget kell vetni.

Translation:

Hungary condemns in the strongest terms the latest missile attacks against Israeli cities carried out by various Palestinian terror groups. We demonstrate our full solidarity with Israel and recognise her right to self-defense. The senseless and indiscriminate violence against civilians must stop immediately.

Szijjártó Péter, ,Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary,member of the Hungarian cabinet and the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. @szijjarto.peter.