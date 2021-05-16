Mark Levin: Israel is under siege

Attached to the video above Mark Levin wrote:

Less than 100 days into the new Biden administration, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas have renewed their war against Israel, raining hundreds of missiles on Israeli civilian centers, while fomenting Palestinian attacks against Jews within Israel's borders.

After four years of peace under the Trump administration, how have things deteriorated so quickly? And how is the failed U.S. media heaping fuel on the Mideast fire?

Watch a history lesson on the enmity between Palestinians and Jews, exposes the Media's Palestinian bias, while excoriating the Biden Administration for their failed two state solution