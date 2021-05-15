S&P affirms Israel's credit rating, says outlook is 'stable'

Global ratings agency S&P on Friday affirmed its long-term sovereign credit rating on Israel at "AA-/A-1+" and maintained its outlook at "stable", Reuters reported.

Despite the security and political risks escalating sharply in the last few days, the combination of a very effective and swift COVID-19 vaccination campaign, strong technology sector performance and rising gas exports should still underpin the country's GDP growth of 5% in 2021, S&P said.

"Domestic political uncertainty has also been persistently high over the past two years owing to repeated elections, but so far this also has not substantially affected the economy," S&P said, according to Reuters.

At the same time, the agency said that pressure on Israel's ratings could build if security and political risks tied to the current flare-up are protracted, affecting the country's economic, fiscal and balance-of-payments metrics.

