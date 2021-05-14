Mayim Bialik releases pre-Shabbat message of "love to Israel"

American sitcom star Mayim Bialik released a pre-Shabbat message of “love to Israel” on Twitter on Friday.

"At the risk of so many things, I send my love to Israel as the weekend approaches. I pray for calm and resolution for all of the inhabitants of Israel and its neighbors,” she tweeted.

The Big Bang Theory star said that “there exists in our culture a dearth of understanding about Israel’s existence, purpose, and history.”

She also called most people’s knowledge of Hamas’s “motivations and operations” a “profound misunderstanding.”

“There also is a profound misunderstanding about the motivations and operations of Hamas and others who seek Israel’s downfall. Extremists don’t speak for all of the Palestinian people. They also don’t speak for all of Israel or all Jews. I continue to believe that peace is possible. Without that belief I don’t know what I would do. Shabbat Shalom.”

