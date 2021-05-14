IDF Chief of Staff: Hamas made a grave mistake, we are attacking with great force

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi on Friday visited an Iron Dome battery in southern Israel. During the visit, he spoke with the soldiers and commanders of the battery and praised them for their operational work during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

“Hamas made a grave mistake when it decided to fire on residents of the south, and the IDF went out on an attack, during which we are operating on the basis of plans we prepared in advance, and there are several steps ahead of us that are ready,” he said.

“We are attacking with great force, which includes many achievements which led to significant damage to Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s production array, to weapons that it will take a very long time to rehabilitate,” continued Kochavi.

He praised the air defense fighters for their efforts to protect Israeli civilians from rocket attacks.

“This is an important effort because all of us are protecting the citizens of the State of Israel and these are not simple days for the citizens of the State of Israel. I am strengthened by them and see their resilience, but I find the opportunity to strengthen them and express my appreciation and we will do everything to protect them in the most successful manner,” said the Chief of Staff.

