Arab rioters clash with Israeli police outside of Old City of Jerusalem

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant, discusses the extreme unrest in Israel, Jerusalem in particular, and how this is connected to the Aliyah Mitzvah and process a Jew goes through when making Aliyah.

Minskoff concludes that the events unfolding in Israel are actually signs that point to all the more reason for Jews to come on Aliyah.