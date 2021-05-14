Bennett: Lod needs reinforcements now

Former Defense Minister Yemeni Naftali Bennett has just finished a visit to Lod with MKs Nir Orbach and Idit Silman. Bennett made a short and forceful summary of his experiences:

'I've just finished a tour of Ramat Eshkol and Lod, and the situation is looking grim. There is a clear and immediate danger to the lives of the residents. Every night gets worse than the last," He began. "We need to empty the city of firearms. I call on the government to act immediately."

"It is obvious what must be done. I demand that the government bring more troops here, either more police officers or even regular soldiers." Although the thought of using the army as a policing force has made many balk, including Defense Minister Gantz, Bennett refused to back down from this assertion. "Where I stand at this moment, there was live gunfire from the roofs of Jewish residents."



"This is an immediate danger to human life," he concluded. "I call on the government to bring reinforcements here before people start to die."