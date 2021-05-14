Trump slams Biden admin for taking credit for vaccines his WH pushed

Former President Donald Trump touted the “incredible” work of his administration in spearheading the development of COVID-19 vaccines “years ahead of schedule.”

In a statement Trump said, “Isn’t it incredible that because of the vaccines, which I and my Administration came up with years ahead of schedule (despite the fact that everybody, including Fauci, said would never happen), that we no longer need masks, and yet our names are not even mentioned in what everybody is calling the modern day miracle of the vaccines?”

Trump added, “Without the vaccines, this world would have been in for another 1917 Spanish Flu, where up to 100 million people died. Because of the vaccines we pushed and developed in record time, nothing like that will be even close to happening. Just a mention please! The Biden Administration had zero to do with it. All they did was continue our plan of distribution, which was working well right from the beginning!”