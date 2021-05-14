Neo-Nazi van harasses pro-Israel supporters in Boca Raton, Florida

On Wednesday, a neo-Nazi van circled a pro-Israel rally in Boca Raton, Florida hurling anti-Semitic slurs at those in attendance.

The white Ford van was covered with anti-Semitic messages, including “Hitler was right” and “Vax the Jews.” On the hood was written “Goy Power.” The group flew a Palestinian flag out of a window.

According to the Jewish Journal, the men in the van were wearing shirts that had “SS” on them.

The driver was shouting something unintelligible through a megaphone.

They live streamed their harassment of the event on a white supremacist video site.

The “Boca Raton Stands With Israel” rally was attended by several hundred supporters of Israel, according to NewsFlare.

Supporters waved Israeli and American flags and in videos of the event can be seen proudly singing Israeli songs.

The white van continually drove by the event, with the neo-Nazi group inside yelling anti-Semitic invectives at demonstrators, including “Get out of our country Jew, you’re not white, you’re k**e,” and “Jews lied, Germans died.”

"We rally for peace and this van filled with hate, call for genocide and threats kept circling. Thank you to our local law enforcement for keeping us safe. Hard to believe in the heart of Boca Raton if didn’t see it myself,” tweeted Rabbi Efrem Goldberg of the Boca Raton Synagogue, the event’s organizer.

According to the Algemeiner, the men in the van posted their video to a website hosted by the Goyim Defense League, a group which the Anti-Defamation League has labelled a “small network of virulently antisemitic provocateurs.”

Political commentator Ben Shapiro stated that the video of the van harassing Israel supporters is more evidence that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism.

“Just some anti-Zionists, no anti-Semitism here,” he tweeted.

And Daniel Schwammenthal of the American Jewish Committee tweeted, “If you don’t believe Jews that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitic, maybe you’ll believe Nazis?”

Dan Poraz, policy advisor to Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi, tweeted, “Reminds me of another guy that wanted to free Palestine and thought that Hitler was right” along with a photo of Haj Amin Al-Husseini, the anti-Semitic Grand Mufti of Jerusalem who supported and met with Adolf Hitler.