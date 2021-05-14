Israel headed for direct elections?

Yamina chief MK Naftali Bennett gave his word to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that if a government cannot be formed, the fifth elections held will be for the position of prime minister, and not a general election for the entire Knesset, Yediot Aharonot reported.

The goal in such elections would be that Bennett and MK Gideon Sa'ar, who chairs New Hope, will not need to run for Knesset again and risk that they will not pass the electoral threshold.

Yediot Aharonot quoted a source in New Hope who said Thursday that, "We do not think that there is a chance of forming a 'government of change,' because Bennett has ruled it out, but we do not intend to join a government led by Netanyahu, and we also oppose direct elections."

In the political system, it is estimated that Netanyahu may offer Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who chairs Blue and White, to be prime minister in rotation, so that Gantz will be the first in the rotation.

On Thursday, Bennett told his partners in the "bloc for change" that he does not intend to join the government. He spoke Thursday evening with Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid, telling him that in the current security and social situation he does not see an option to form a government together with MK Mansour Abbas' United Arab List.

"A government of change as it was planned will not be able to handle the problems we are facing now, form a security and social perspective. Look what is happening in the city streets. Handling this will require strength and bringing military forces into cities, as well as a large number of arrests. These are things that cannot be done when we rely on Mansour Abbas. Security comes before civilian matters.

Regarding which government may be formed, Bennett responded; "I am working to form a wide national unity government, together with Sa'ar, Gantz, and Lapid."