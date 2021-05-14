An open letter to Israeli Arabs

Dear Israeli Arab citizens,

If you think you can kill a Jew in 2021 with complete impunity and follow the path of the Arab pogromists of 1929 and the pro-Nazi Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin Al Husseini, you are sadly mistaken.

We will not give up a square centimeter of our beloved land - not Lod, Bat Yam, Hadera, Tiberias or elsewhere.

You can burn some cars, synagogues,Torah scrolls, vandalize shops, attack our police officers but you won't win.

You can all wave the flags of Hamas, it won't change a thing. Because the terrorists in Gaza who have just sent our civiians more than 1800 rockets/missiles will very soon be reduced to dust.

We are successful in all areas,

And you tried to intervene but you failed, how frustrated you are to see us succeed

You revolt and admit losing by displaying your visceral hatred.

It's almost 2 a.m., rockets rain down on my city Ashdod, the beautiful place where I chose to live.

I am a Jew - like you, a man of flesh and blood. I am a citizen of my city, an integral part of the Jewish people.

I have a few words to say to you, I do not have to please you or even to persuade you. We don't owe you anything.

You did not build this country, nor even plant a tree when this country was desolate and was a place where the jackals reigned.

You came here once we started to make the desert bloom.

If fact, it seems that you came here to destroy it

It's what you've been doing for decades - actually for centuries.

And we'll be damned if we let you try to do it.

The truth is - and you know it deep inside - you would rather see this country destroyed than have it ruled by Jews.

You are with us here, you benefit from social assistance, work, university studies, medical care, jobs in every field, and security that the IDF guarantees to all citizens.

Wait - you don't like Israel? you are free to go, you have 23 Arab countries that can accommodate you.

Jordan is Palestine, it is made up of 70% of British Mandate territory that was stolen from us in 1921 for your benefit.

During the Oslo terror war and the Second Intifada, I saw Jews blown to pieces. Sacrifices for peace? Little has changed. For too long we have suffered victims, your moral vision is still non-existent.

On the Temple Mount, you come and play soccer when it suits you, sometimes you also pray, but more often than not you come to sack this holy place, fill it with firecrackers and rocks, and attack with stones my brothers who came to pray at the Western Wall and the police guarding them.

On each occasion, you find a pretext to destroy, burn, ransack, steal, assault and kill, you like to seek chaos.

Don't you see that it doesn't work, you've tried it for 150 years without success.

The Jewish people returned to their land after 2000 years of exile, they will stay there for eternity, it is Allah's plan. And yes Allah is Zionist, you have to get used to it

The Jewish people fear no one on their land.

No foreign powers, media, groups, individuals will intimate us or shake us.

The time of exile is over.

We have our independence and we are no longer under the Ottoman Empire or British occupation or at the mercy of other nations.

We have passed through areas of severe turbulence in the past, and all of our oppressors have been thrown into the trash of history.

We will continue to live and build on this land that is ours, as promised to us 3700 years ago, the land where the Kingdom of Israel and Judea flourished and where we always had a presence.

It is our road, that of the Torah and nothing else.

"He who blessed our ancestors Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, blesses our soldiers of the army of defense of Israel who defend, on the ground, in the air and on the sea, our land and its holy cities, from the borders of Lebanon to the desert from Egypt and the Mediterranean to the Arava, on the continent, in the air and in the sea."

"The Almighty will rout all enemies who stand against us". He will annihilate them all and make no exceptions.

"For it is the Lord our God who walks with us to fight against all our enemies" - until the final victory

AM ISRAEL HAI.

Abraham Chicheportiche was born in Paris France and began writing articles in response to the exponential rise in anti-Semitism and hostility to Israel in the wake of 9/11. He is a contributor on Dreuz and other French sites as well as Arutz Sheva. He studied in the US, then made Alyah in 2012 and lives in Southern Israel.