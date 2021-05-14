IDF soldier shot by Arab rioters still in serious condition

The IDF soldier who was lynched Thursday evening by an Arab mob underwent surgery that night at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

The lynch, which occurred in Jaffa, left the 19-year-old soldier in serious condition and suffering from a cerebral hemorrhage. Hospital officials reported that the soldier also suffered a fractured skull in the attack. The IDF has opened an investigation into the attack.

A staff of three senior neurosurgeons was called to manage the complex operation, which was necessitated by a severe hit to the head and large amounts of bleeding, which they succeeded in stopping. The soldier is hospitalized in the neurosurgical ICU.

Also on Thursday night, an additional 19-year-old soldier who was wearing civilian clothes was brought to the emergency room. According to him, he walked out of a restaurant in Jaffa to find himself blocked by a vehicle. Arab rioters threw him to the ground and began beating him. He is in light condition.

In Lod's Ramat Eshkol neighborhood, an apartment in a residential building was set on fire. The residents were evacuated. In addition, trucks were burned in the neighborhood bordering Lod's train station, and a Jew was shot and is now in light condition.