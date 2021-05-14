Tallking Parsha - Bamidbar: The secret in the numbers

This week we begin Sefer Bamidbar, the Book of Numbers, which starts with lists upon lists and various numbers from counting Am Yisrael (the People of Israel) in different ways. Why does the Torah go into so much detail about the numbers and structure of Am Israel?

What makes this question even greater, is that we know from many sources that counting Am Yisrael is a negative thing we are not permitted to do, so why does our parsha (Torah portion) have counting, and why does Rashi say it actually expresses love?