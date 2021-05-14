Half of the residents of Shlomi, a town near the Lebanese border, lack a safe space

The town of Shlomi is home to around 7,000 people and is located just minutes away from Israel's border with Lebanon. Speaking on Galei Tzahal on Friday morning, Gabi Ne'eman, head of the Shlomi Regional Council, revealed that fully half of his town's residents lack a safe space to retreat to if rockets strike.

"It's incredible that fifty percent of the residents of my area are effectively without protection," Ne'eman said, "considering the grave threat Hezbollah poses in this region."

On Thursday, three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward the coast of northern Israel, according to an IDF spokesperson. Sirens were heard in the region, but neither strikes nor casualties were reported.

"I am asking the Prime Minister to protect the north," Ne'eman said.

"Just three days ago, we were warned that something like this could happen," he added.