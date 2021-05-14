House lawmaker seeks to call out Hamas as a terror group

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) is leading an effort in the House to call out Hamas as a terrorist group and to double down on support for Israel.

"Israel has every right to defend itself and defend its citizens," Gimenez told Fox News on Thursday. "I don't know of an instance where there's outright aggression from the state of Israel that was done without provocation."

Gimenez said he is introducing a resolution with the support of at least 50 Republicans to condemn "the acts of terrorism committed by Hamas" and to support Israel's right to defend itself from attacks.

He told Fox News said he supports President Joe Biden's statements backing Israel and doesn't think the Biden administration needs to do more at this point to assist. Biden said on Wednesday Israel has a right to defend itself "when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory."

"The verbal affirmation of their right to self-defense is a step in the right direction," Gimenez said. "I don't think they need to go further at this point unless the situation gets even [worse]."

Gimenez also criticized the so-called Squad after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) accused Biden of taking "the side of the occupation", while Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) accused Israel of committing an "act of terrorism" by launching airstrikes into Gaza.

"Members of the Squad, I believe, are out of touch with America," Gimenez told Fox News. "They think that they speak for America and they don't."

"I'm trying to make sure that Congress stands up," he added. "You need to be counted. Who do you stand with? Do you stand with the terrorists of Hamas, or do you stand with the state of Israel? That's another reason why we want to put this resolution forward."