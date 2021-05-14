US warns citizens to 'reconsider travel to Israel'

The US State Department on Thursday raised its travel advisory for Israel, Judea and Samaria and Gaza to “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” due to the rocket fire from Gaza and the riots in Israeli cities.

“Rockets continue to impact the Gaza periphery and areas across Southern and Central Israel, including Jerusalem,” the State Department said in a statement posted to its website.

“There has been a marked increase in protests and violence throughout Israel. Recent incidents of violence include vandalism, rock throwing, burning of vehicles, and attacks on passersby. Protests and violence may continue to occur, some with little or no warning,” it added.

“The security environment within Gaza and on its borders is dangerous and volatile. Sporadic mortar and rocket fire and corresponding Israeli military responses continue to occur,” the statement concluded.

The warning came as Gaza terrorists continued firing heavy barrages of rockets at communities in southern Israel and the Shphela region. A rocket hit a home in Ashkelon and miraculously there were no injuries.

Also in Ashkelon, a 60-year-old man was seriously injured by shrapnel during a rocket barrage.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to Barzilai Hospital. Searches are being conducted to make sure there are no additional casualties.

Earlier on Thursday evening, an 87-year-old woman from Moshav Shtulim near Ashdod died after suffering a head injury while running to a protected space during a siren.

A rocket exploded between several houses in Be'er Sheva, without causing any physical injuries. Two people who suffered from anxiety were treated at the scene.

On Thursday evening, an Israeli soldier was attacked and injured by a lynch mob in Jaffa as Arab rioting in mixed cities across Israel continues.

The 19-year-old soldier was treated at the scene before being evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv for further treatment.

The soldier is listed in serious condition, and is suffering from a cerebral hemorrhage stemming from the attack. Hospital officials reported that the soldier is also suffering from a fractured skull, and has been transferred for an emergency operation.

The IDF has opened an investigation into the attack.

In a separate incident Thursday night, a Jewish man was shot in the mixed Arab-Jewish city of Lod.

The victim, an MDA paramedic, was treated at the scene before being rushed to Assaf Harofeh Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

Arab rioters in Lod also torched the Dossa synagogue in the Ramat Eshkol neighborhood Thursday night. It is the fourth synagogue in Lod to be targeted by Arab arsonists this week.