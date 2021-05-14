Blinken: The rocket attacks must cease

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated on Thursday that rocket attacks by Gaza terrorists against Israel must cease and stressed that Israel has the right to defend itself.

“I spoke yesterday with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as well as with Palestinian President Abbas, and as you know, President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu as well. This is part of a comprehensive, ongoing outreach and dialogue at all levels of the US Government to our respective counterparts, with the objective of achieving an end to the violence, which continues to claim the lives of innocent children, women, and men,” said Blinken at a joint briefing with Australia's Foreign Minister, Marise Payne.

“We’ve been very clear that rocket attacks must cease. We’ve been very clear about Israel’s right to defend itself. We’re also engaging our regional partners with urgency to see to it that calm prevails, and our heartfelt condolences go out to the loved ones of those lost,” he added.

“We’re also deeply concerned about the violence in the streets of Israel. As Muslims celebrate Eid and Jews prepare to mark Shavuot, Israelis and Palestinians deserve to take part in these celebrations without fear of violence. We believe that Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, security, dignity, and prosperity. That recognition will continue to drive our approach,” said Blinken.

On Wednesday, Blinken announced at a press briefing that Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israel-Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr will travel to Israel as soon as possible.

"We’re deeply concerned about what we’re seeing there," the Secretary of State said. "Images that came out overnight are harrowing and the loss of any civilian life is a tragedy."

"I’ve asked Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hady Amr to go to the region immediately to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders. He will bring to bear his decades of experience and, in particular, he will urge on my behalf and on behalf of President Biden a de-escalation of violence. We are very focused on this," he added.