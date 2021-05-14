Jay Shapiro thinks that anti-Semitism is back, 75 years after the Holocaust.
Anti-Semitism became unfashionable for decades, he argues, but it is now back all over the world and is as strong as ever.
Hatred of the Jews in the world is rising again
The Oldest hate: Anti-Semitism is back in style.
Anti-Semitism
Zionist Federation
