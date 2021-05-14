Hatred of the Jews in the world is rising again

The Oldest hate: Anti-Semitism is back in style.

Tags: Radio Antisemitism The Israeli Perspective The Israeli Prespective
Jay Shapiro ,

Anti-Semitism
Anti-Semitism
Zionist Federation

Jay Shapiro thinks that anti-Semitism is back, 75 years after the Holocaust.

Anti-Semitism became unfashionable for decades, he argues, but it is now back all over the world and is as strong as ever.



top