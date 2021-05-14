French FM backs Israel's right to self-defense

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi spoke on Thursday evening with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who said that Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas rocket attacks.

“I spoke tonight with the Foreign Minister of France, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who condemned Hamas' firing on Israel and sent condolences over the heavy losses in the country,” Ashkenazi tweeted.

“My colleague reiterated France's commitment to the security of the State of Israel and his recognition of its right to defend itself,” he added.

“I told Le Drian that this was an unacceptable attack by the terrorist organization and that Israel would protect its citizens and act against it until the shooting stopped. No other country, including France, would have agreed to such an attack on its capital, as Jerusalem was attacked.”

“I thanked my colleague for France’s support and emphasized that Israel would continue to take a hard line against Hamas terrorism,” concluded Ashkenazi.