Foreign sports players leave Israel as rocket barrage continues

A few hours after the Football (soccer) Leagues Director and the Football Association announced the remaining game dates until the end of the season, many foreign players began to leave the country.

The incessant firing of rockets during the night on all parts of the country and the escalation in the security situation has led the players to return home abroad with their families until the fighting and missile fire from Gaza stops.

After the director of the Football Leagues announced the postponement of the game cycle this weekend, together with the semi-final match of the State Cup between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Maccabi Haifa, Maccabi Tel Aviv announced that it had responded to its foreign players' requests to return home.

"Following the escalation in the security situation, the club allowed its foreign players to fly to their homes abroad in order to stay with their families and return to Israel after the situation stabilizes. The club's employees and the professional team are in constant contact with the foreign players, are taking care to accompany them personally and will continue to do so, especially in these tense days," said the team.

Hapoel Beer Sheva's Argentine midfielder Marcelo Mali also announced that he intends to leave the country, as well as the Brazilian player of Maccabi Petah Tikva Higur Vidal, whose apartment in the city was hit by a rocket and after he and his wife were shaken by the incident, they decided to leave Israel.

The league administration and the association announced that the season will end on its original date, May 30, and that they will do everything to end it in the most sportsmanlike manner, even if it means playing without a fan base due to the fact that the Israeli police are engaged in protecting the citizens of Israel.