US evacuates personnel from Israel as IDF eyes ground operation

IDF deploys more tanks to Gaza border, May 13th 2021

The US has pulled out 120 personnel from Israel, as terrorist rocket attacks on the Jewish state continue, CNN reported Thursday.

According to the report, the personnel include both military service members and civilian workers.

The personnel departed Israel via a C-17 transport aircraft, flying to the Ramstein air base in Germany.

An Israeli military spokesperson said that the IDF is amassing forces on the border with the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, and that Israeli forces are “preparing themselves for ground operations,” The Independent reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz green lighted the call up of an additional 9,000 army reservists.

Some 1,800 rockets have been launched at Israel from the Gaza Strip since Monday, including 160 rockets launched on Thursday.

A total of 300 rockets have landed inside the Gaza Strip, including 30 of the rockets fired Thursday, the IDF said.

Seven people have been killed in Israel by terrorist rocket and missile attacks since Monday, with more than 200 others injured.

The Gaza Strip’s health authority has reported 87 dead from Israeli retaliatory strikes, along with 530 injured.