UK experiences "three-fold increase" in anti-Semitic incidents in last five days

The Community Security Trust, the body that oversees security for the UK Jewish community, has reported a “sharp” three-fold increase in anti-Semitic incidents this week, reported the Jewish Chronicle.

The Community Security Trust was notified of 25 anti-Semitic incidents between May 8 and may 12. In the previous five days, only seven events were recorded.

Two of the incidents involved defacement to Jewish property, the charity stated. While the other incidents were classified as non-violent verbal abuse, threats or online anti-Semitism.

Most of the incidents were believed to have been related to the current situation in Israel, as Israel conducts air strikes in Gaza in response to the over 1,600 rockets fired by Hamas.

“This increase in anti-Semitism in response to events in Israel is depressingly familiar and completely inexcusable,” the Community Security Trust told the Jewish Chronicle. “British Jews have the right to go about our lives free from abuse or threats. We strongly urge anyone who experiences or witnesses any antisemitism to report it to CST and the police.”