Arab rioters continued to target Jewish homes in the Ramat Eshkol neighborhood of Lod in central Israel overnight, despite a curfew imposed from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

One Jewish-owned apartment in Ramat Eshkol was hit by a firebomb hurled by an Arab rioter, causing extensive property damage.

On Thursday, the owners of the apartment offered a look inside their home, highlighting the damage done by the firebomb attack.