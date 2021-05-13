Shouting match in Knesset over call to confiscate illegal weapons in Lod

During a discussion of the Knesset Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday, MK Orit Strook (Religious Zionism party), called for the confiscation of illegal weapons in the city of Lod.

"If they do not collect the weapons, we will collect corpses in the streets. It can't be that nothing will be done about it after we warned about it yesterday in a letter to the prime minister," MK Strook said.

MK Yair Golan (Meretz) said in response: "You are taking the law into your own hands. Is there no law in the State of Israel? No police? What a disgrace. MKs calling for the establishment of armed militias? What is this thing?"

Strook said to Golan: "Every day in the cities there are crazy lynches."

A shooting occurred in Lod shortly after a group of 36 MKs sent a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu calling on him to initiate an operation to search for and confiscate illegal weapons in Lod.

Earlier today, Golan tweeted, "How can it be that in the very week in which the coalition negotiations to replace Netanyahu were supposed to bear fruit, a multi-frontal war breaks out in which, at least on the Jewish side, organized battalions of settlers and priests arrive in Lod, Bat Yam and other places to wreak havoc?"

In response, Religious Zionism party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich tweeted, "Ayelet, Matan, Nir, Idit? How in G-d's name can you even think of forming a government with this thing? There have been days of scheduled and organized riots by lots of Arabs against Jews across the country, but your partner knows who started and who is to blame. The Jews who came to wreak havoc. Are you crazy?"