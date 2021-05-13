Channel 13 presenter attacked by right-wing extremists in Lod

Ayala Hasson, a journalist and presenter for Channel 13 News, was violently attacked in the city of Lod by Jewish youths on Wednesday.

Hasson wrote in the WhatsApp group of Channel 13 News, "They attacked the photographer and me with rocks, La Familia wanted to smash his camera and they threw a rock the size of a boulder at me, the soundman protected me."

Police announced earlier on Wednesday evening that a curfew will be imposed on the city of Lod from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Lod on Tuesday night after a state of emergency had been declared in the city following ongoing Arab riots.

"What we have seen here is anarchy. Things that cannot be accepted in any reformed country. Policemen are harmed, cars are set on fire, synagogues are burned. No country can accept this. I am here to ensure that we restore governance," said Netanyahu.

"I have instructed that forces be brought in here and other mixed cities and to grant powers for emergencies - this is a matter of life and death. A curfew should be imposed within the framework of the powers as necessary," he added.

Gangs of Arab rioters roamed the streets of Lod on Tuesday evening, following the funeral of the Arab man who was shot dead during Arab riots in the city the previous night, damaging property belonging to Jews and pelting vehicles with rocks.

A 56-year-old man was seriously injured after his vehicle was pelted with rocks in the city. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to Assaf Harofeh Hospital.