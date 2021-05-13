Analysis of Current War
Full Background Analysis of the Current War

Analyst Mark Langfan provides important background for understanding the conflict currently taking place in Israel.

Sharona Cohen ,

rockets are bombardind soithern israel
צילום: Meir Panim

Through use of topographical maps, analyst Mark Langfan points out precisely what’s at risk in Israel’s current war. Is Israel a burden to the West or an indispensable ally? Langfan shows clearly that Israel is positioned to be the West’s front line in the battle against Middle East Jihadists.

The Langfan interview was held during the Obama administration years, but the analysis is surprisingly fresh and applicable to today’s conflict. For a complete background analysis, click below to watch Eric Stakelbeck interview Arutz Sheva Senior Analyst Mark Langfan.



