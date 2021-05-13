Full Background Analysis of the Current War

Through use of topographical maps, analyst Mark Langfan points out precisely what’s at risk in Israel’s current war. Is Israel a burden to the West or an indispensable ally? Langfan shows clearly that Israel is positioned to be the West’s front line in the battle against Middle East Jihadists.

The Langfan interview was held during the Obama administration years, but the analysis is surprisingly fresh and applicable to today’s conflict. For a complete background analysis, click below to watch Eric Stakelbeck interview Arutz Sheva Senior Analyst Mark Langfan.